‘Women coming forward against harassment’

PANAJI: As per the National Crime Records Bureau, 57 and 119 cases of sexual harassment at workplace were reported under section 509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in year 2014 and 2015.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said the increase in numbers shows that women were coming forward to seek police assistance in such cases, instead of suffering in silence.

The government had enacted the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013 to provide a secure workplace environment to women.

“Reason behind sexual harassment of women at workplace [is a] socio-culture mindset which is an outcome of deeply rooted patriarchal social constructs,” a press release by the Ministry on Friday said.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 mandates constitution of Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in all public and private workplaces. Women can submit their complaints to the ICC directly, or to a Local Complaints Committee which is constituted at district level.