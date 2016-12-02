‘Uttarakhand will be open defecation free by January 26’

more-in

: Uttarakhand will become open defecation free (ODF) by January 26 next year, making it the fourth State in the country to be declared ODF, Chief Minister Harish Rawat said here, on Thursday.

According to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) rankings, Uttarakhand stood fourth after Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim, which have already been declared ODF.

The data on the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) website shows that toilets have been built in 96.15 per cent households in the State. However, 42 per cent villages are yet to be declared ODF.

So, far 3,41,036 toilets have been constructed across Uttarakhand under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation’s Swachh Bharat Mission, the ministry’s website states.

“Uttarakhand’s 4,331 villages, 48 blocks and five districts [Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Rudraprayag and Udham Singh Nagar] have been declared open defecation free,” Mr Rawat said.

He said that the remaining eight districts would also become ODF by January 26 next year.