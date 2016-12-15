‘Set up panel to protect N-E people from hate crimes’

more-in

The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed a slew of directions, including setting up of a three-member panel to enhance a sense of security and inclusion in the people from the North-Eastern States who have faced racial violence and hate crimes.

The panel — comprising Joint Secretary (North-East), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and two others to be nominated by the Centre — has been given powers ranging from ensuring strict action in incidents of racial discrimination, racial atrocities and racial violence to suggesting measures to curb such hate and racial crimes.