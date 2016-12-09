‘Parrikar interfering in Goa govt. affairs’

more-in

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Friday accused Goa Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader and union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar of ignoring his work in the Defence Ministry and spending three days in a week in Goa, clearing State government files.

“He is an extra-Constitutional individual getting into every file. As per the Constitution, he has no business looking into the files and affairs of the State government," AAP leader Ashutosh said.

Mr. Ashutosh alleged that Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar signs files only after Mr. Parrikar clears them. He said that such interference of Mr. Parrikar in affairs related to the State administration was in violation of the federal structure.

This is not for the first time that the Defence Minister is being criticised by the Opposition on these lines.

However, Mr. Parrikar denied these allegations, saying that he keeps coming to Goa to stay in touch with his political roots and has stressed that his visits do not interfere with his duty as the Defence Minister.

While addressing the State BJP’s ‘Sankalp rallies’ recently, Mr. Parrikar had said that the opposition has been targeting him for his visits to the State because they fear that his popularity would mean more votes for BJP in the forthcoming State Assembly election.