‘PM’s Jan Dhan statement legalising an organised loot’

In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Shantaram Naik, MP and Secretary of All India Congress Committee, has said that the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jan Dhan account holders — to appropriate money deposited in their accounts — amounts to making them liable for cheating and fraud.

“The said statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amounts to ‘legalising’ an organised loot,” Mr. Naik says in the letter, which was released on Tuesday.

He said the PM does not have any right to amend lthe aw of the land through public speeches.

Mr. Naik said that according to PM the deposited amount belongs to the account holders and the person who has deposited it had no right to claim the amount. “The PM also tried to tell the depositors that he had promised to deposit Rs. 15 lakh in the [bank] account of poor people, and indirectly said that this is the amount which he had promised,” Mr. Naik added.

“There should be no objection if the person in whose Jan Dhan account money is deposited is a person of limited means. In that case the government should officially legalise the amount, or part of it, in the name of the account holder by passing an appropriate amendment to the relevant banking laws,” Mr. Naik said.