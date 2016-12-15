‘Cyber crime will increase as e-commerce expands’

more-in

The Goa Chief Secretary R.K. Srivastava has said that cyber crime and online frauds will increase in the country as e-commerce expands.

Addressing a programme on ‘Online and Financial Frauds — methods and its prevention’, Mr. Srivastava said that the country has to proceed towards a cashless economy even though cashless transactions account for only 2 per cent of the total transactions at present.

“Goa has already decided to take steps towards a ‘less-cash economy’, and 70 public services in the State are already using the State Bank of India online gateway for the benefit of the citizens,” Mr. Srivastava said on Tuesday, adding, “As technology advances, the cyber criminal, too, tries to find ways to exploit people through illegal means. The best safeguard is to be aware and educated on these issues.”

At the event, a presentation made by Bank of Baroda’s Information Technology Manager (Goa Regional Office), Lok Rajan, claimed that Mumbai is leading in banking fraud cases. Referring to Reserve Bank of India’s 2011-12 report, the presentation stated that banking fraud cases in Mumbai amounted to approximately Rs. 400 crore per annum, over the last five years.

The Goa Cyber Crime department also released a booklet at the event, which contained information about common online cheating methods adopted by criminals.