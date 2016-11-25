‘Charge of IT notices to Archdiocese is a harassment of minority institutions’

more-in

PANAJI: Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello on Friday said the charge made by Goa Pradesh Congress president Luizinho Faleiro — that the Archdiocese of Goa has been sent income tax notices, requesting financial details within 24 hours — was nothing but harassment of minority institutions in in the State.

“As there is no Minority Commission appointed in Goa, I will take legal opinion to file petition before National Minority Commission,” said Mr. Trajano.

The Congress also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led State government, asking if the decision to freeze recruitment was because candidates couldn’t pay them under the table due to demonetisation.

Mr. D’Mello accused the BJP of indulging in corruption when it came to recruitments.

“ [To] my information, many appointment letters were issued one week prior to the announcement of the freeze [in recruitment]. Also, [the] fresh appointment letters will be issued pre-dated,” Mr. Trajano alleged at a press conference here, at the Congress house.

He was responding to the ban on recruitments in State government and semi-government bodies announced early this week by Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. The CM had said the reason behind the ban was preparation for implementation of VII Pay Commission recommendations.