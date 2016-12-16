‘Bank heists reveal militants’ desperation’

NEW TARGET: Security forces near the bank at Ratnipora in Pulwama that was robbed on Thursday.

The J&K Police on Friday said demonetisation was “badly affecting militant operation” in the State, as three bank robberies were carried out by suspected militants in the past two months.

“Militants are short of money and are finding way and means to collect it. The bank robbery incidents in Kashmir are purely the fallout of demonetization plan,” Special Director General of Police and Incharge Law and Order S.P. Vaid said.

A day after Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, caught on CCTv footage, looted Rs 9.86 lakh from a Pulwama bank, Mr. Vaid said, "Several measures have been taken to stop it.”

The police have already categorised many bank branches as “hyper-sensitive” after the suspected militants looted over Rs 30 lakh in three robberies since demonetisation was announced on November 8. .

Rifle snatched

A police spokesman said a rifle was snatched when policemen reached the spot of a scuffle between two groups in Budgam’s Makhama area on Friday afternoon.

“As the police restored normalcy, some miscreants started pelting stones. Later, some unknown persons snatched an INSAS rifle and fled,” said the spokesman. The policeman had been injured in the stone pelting incident.

Kashmir witnessed fresh street protests after the Friday prayers. The police said nine- year-old Mursaleen Azad Dar, was hit by a stone in Sopore, Baramulla. Clashes between security forces and protesters were reported from parts of Pulwama, Tral, Baramulla, Bandipora and Sopore.