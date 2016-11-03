Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the party’s march for ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday.

Congress tweeted this photo from its official handle @INCIndia, saying, “Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police. He is in a police vehicle at 5 Firozeshah Road."

Congress leader says he was detained; Delhi Police say he was taken away for his own safety.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday prevented from marching to India Gate to protest the suicide of an ex-serviceman, allegedly over OROP, a day after the Congress leader was detained twice while trying to meet the family of the deceased soldier.

Mr. Gandhi was leading a candle light march organised by the Delhi Congress unit from Jantar Mantar to India Gate when police personnel restrained him and whisked him away on a van.

He was, according to police, later dropped at a place on Feroze Shah Road.

The Congress leader, however, claimed in a tweet: “Was detained by Delhi police and taken away from Jantar Mantar.”

“Police vehicle was stopped at 5, Feroze Shah Road, enroute to Tughlak Road PS,” he tweeted.

“I have only one thing to say that the way the family was treated was wrong and it may affect the morale of the Army. The police should at least apologise to the family,” he told reporters.

A police official said the action was taken keeping Mr. Gandhi’s security in mind as the crowd at Jantar Mantar was swelling by the minute.

Mr. Gandhi was later taken to the police station, where Congress supporters staged a sit-in.

On Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi was detained twice when he went to meet the family of Ram Kishan Grewal, who committed suicide over the non-implementation of One Rank One Pension.

With inputs from our Delhi bureau and PTI