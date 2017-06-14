Opposition playing up farmer issue, says Nirmala Sitharaman

more-in

Union Minister for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman said that there were “enough reasons to believe that the dissatisfaction of farmers” was being “played up” by the Opposition with reference to agitations by farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Speaking to The Hindu, she defended her Ministry’s decision to reduce the import duty on wheat, stating that the government had re-imposed duties once it became clear that there would be a bumper crop this year.

Agitating farmers have said that prices have crashed across commodities because of bumper crops and for wheat the case was complicated by the removal of import duty as well.

Govt. responsive

“The government has been responsive and reactive to assessments of output and concerns by importers as well as food prices for consumers. The issue with regard to import duty on wheat took place over a period of eight months, between the effects of a drought on prices and assessments of a bumper crop in the next year,” she said.

“The import duty on wheat as of September 2016 was 25%. That year we were feeling the effects of not just the drought but we had strong representations from wheat traders from southern India who said that even with duties on imported wheat from Canada and Australia, it was cheaper to import than buy wheat from Punjab and other north Indian States because of logistical issues like transport,” she said.

“There were also concerns over the protein and gluten content of domestic versus imported wheat. Looking at the situation, in September 2016, we brought the import duty down to 10% and then to zero in December. On March 29 when we got assessments that we were to have a bumper crop this year, import duty on wheat was hiked to 10% again. Again, in response to reports of a bumper crop, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) which on an average procures around 25 million tonnes of wheat for States for the Public Distribution System, hiked its capacity to 30 million tonnes,” she added.

“This happened in a period of eight months and the government acted fast looking at various aspects of the situation,” she said.

The assessment of wheat production on an average is around 82-85 million tonnes per year, with a 3-4 million tonne shortfall, made up by imports.

Ms. Sitharaman said that because of low output in 2015-16, higher imports were allowed and a reduction in import duty was allowed. The bumper crop in 2016-17 has led to restitution of import duties on wheat.