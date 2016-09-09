The government decision is a rude shock to the ordinary people of India, says Congress

Opposition parties on Thursday hit out at the Centre’s decision to introduce surge fares in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Modi government had extended the pricing strategy of Ola and Uber cabs to these trains.

“Battling rising prices of essential commodities and runaway food inflation, the latest decision by Modi government to impose surge pricing through flexi fare system has come as a rude shock to the ordinary people of India,” Mr. Surjewala said. “Coming as it does immediately before the festival season of Dussehra, Diwali, Chhat Puja, Onam, Bakr Id etc., it proves the anti-people mindset of Modi government.”

He said the “suit-boot government” had, however, left the fares of executive class and first class untouched.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “AAP strongly opposes surge pricing in railways and demands that it should be rolled back. I am in Shatabdi right now. Spoke to several people. Everyone is against Modi Government’s surge pricing.”

‘Mask to cover hike’



The CPI(M) Polit Bureau also issued a statement condemning the ‘flexi fares.’

“This provides for an increase in fares up to 50 per cent over and above the normal fares for 90 per cent of the seats,” the party said.

“This scheme, however, excludes the highest classes of travel, i.e. AC I and Executive Chair, reflecting the pro-rich bias of the government. This demand-driven scheme is a mask to cover a sharp hike in fares for 90 per cent of the passengers.

“The Railways play a very important role in unifying our country and is a public service for the vast majority of our people.”