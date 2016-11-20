Nirmala Sitharaman says there is widespread support for Narendra Modi’s attempts to fight black money.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman termed as “fear-mongering” the Opposition charge that the Narendra Modi government had harmed the interests of the common man by the demonetisation exercise.

Ms. Sitharaman said, “Which political party can take a decision against the interest of the common man and hope to go back to them for a mandate? The Opposition is fear-mongering.”

“The Congress which had constantly questioned the government on what action it was taking on black money — now when the action has happened — should not create doubt and suspicion amongst the people,” she said.

The BJP has, meanwhile, issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha from Monday to Wednesday.

'Govt. decisions based on feedback'

Ms. Sitharaman conceded that ordinary citizens were facing problems accessing cash in small denominations following the demonetisation exercise.

However, she said there was widespread support for Mr. Modi’s attempts to fight black money.

Asked if there was panic in the government as it kept coming out with new measures, Ms. Sitharaman replied that the government was alert [to the situation] and, with daily reviews by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, decisions were being taken based on the feedback received.

“The government prepared as much as it could and the best that it could keeping in mind the secrecy involved,” she added.

She revealed that the government was also receiving suggestions to lower the income tax rates, and on further action to curb black money.

“We have received many suggestions on further action on black money, and the government will take a view on it. I myself will be meeting groups of exporters on Monday, to take stock of that sector,” she added.