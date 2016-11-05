Police assisted by security forces cordoned off Dobjan village, 60 km from here, after getting information about presence of four militants there, a police official said.

A militant was on Saturday killed and a soldier injured as an encounter broke out between ultras and security forces after the latter launched a search operation in a village in Shopian district of south Kashmir, police said.

Police assisted by security forces cordoned off Dobjan village, 60 km from here, after getting information about presence of four militants there, a police official said.

He said as the security forces moved to the target house, hiding militants resorted to firing in an attempt to break the cordon.

The security forces retaliated the fire. One militant was killed and a soldier injured, the official said.

A fierce gunbattle was going on when the last reports were received, he said.