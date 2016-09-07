Says 'sterile appeal' won't help

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday lambasted the all-party delegation’s recommendations on controlling the situation in the Valley.

In a series of tweets, he accused the all-party delegation of “showing no urgency.”

“75 people have died, 1000s of civilians & security personnel have been injured & there is no sense of urgency in getting a grip on things!!! (sic),” Mr. Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

“If all they [the delegation] had to do was issue this tame and sterile appeal they could very easily have done so without wasting the time and money on a visit.”

He also questioned the visit of the all-party delegation which visited Kashmir on September 4 and held a series of meeting with mainstream parties and civil society members amid boycott by traders, writers, and intellectuals.

“I'm struggling to find a single achievement that the all party delegation can lay claim to after visiting J&K. Nothing comes to mind as yet!” he said.

He also asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to take responsibility for the prevailing situation. “It's time for @MehboobaMufti to stop blaming everyone around her and take responsibility for mess J&K is in,” he added.

The article had a factual error and was edited to reflect the following. It mentioned that Mr. Abdullah had asked Ms. Mufti to step down. He had only asked her to "take responsibility" for the situation. The error is regretted.