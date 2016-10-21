Manoj Nayak, the promoter of SUM Hospital where a fire tragedy claimed 21 lives, surrendered before the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police in the early hours of Thursday after a look-out circular was issued against him and his wife.

Mr. Nayak reached Khandagiri Police Station at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday and surrendered himself. Subsequently, police made a formal arrest and started interrogation.

“Within less than 48 hours of the registration of FIR, we have been able to arrest five persons in connection with the fire tragedy. When it was felt that Mr. Nayak was evading arrest and not cooperating with the investigations, a look-out circular was issued against him,” said Y. B. Khurania, Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

“We had carried out raids at his residence and office premises on Wednesday night. Police seized many important documents. The series of actions forced him to surrender before police,” said Mr. Khurania.

In the evening, Mr. Nayak, who is also the founder and head of Shiksha O’ Anusandhan Charitable Trust, was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody.