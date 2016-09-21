BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has said India will not tolerate Pakistan’s efforts at “nuclear blackmail” and will expose the “rogue nature of Pakistan” in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack.

“The anger in the country is well appreciated by the government. We all know that the Uri attack has seriously disturbed the people, who want a strong and appropriate response by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the perpetrators will not be spared, and the government has started taking action, exposing Pakistan’s dubious character in the international forum,” he said on the sidelines of a seminar on integral humanism, a concept propounded by the former Jan Sangh president, Deendayal Upadhaya.

“All the necessary responses will be given, at an appropriate time and [in an appropriate] manner. No blackmail will be tolerated. No one wants a nuclear war, but no one will tolerate any nuclear blackmail either. Everybody knows the rogue nature of that [Pakistan] country,” he said.

Mr. Madhav’s remarks come after Pakistani Minister for Water, Power and Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in an interview that his country would use “tactical [nuclear] weapons” if its security was threatened.

Asked whether he was suggesting the use of nuclear weapons, Mr. Asif said: “If our country is under threat, what is to be afraid of.” But he dismissed the possibility of a war with India.