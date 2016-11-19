Vienna meet ends inconclusively; MEA declines to comment

India’s hopes of a membership at the Nuclear Suppliers Group this year were virtually dashed after the NSG meeting in Vienna ended inconclusively, even as experts said the process would continue in 2017. India and the U.S. had been keen to make progress on the application before the end of President Barack Obama’s tenure, and senior State Department officials had expressed optimism that it would be done by “year-end.”

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting of the NSG Consultative group in Vienna on November 11 ended much like the Seoul plenary in June this year without making headway on India’s application for membership. However, China’s push for a two-step process, to first identify the criteria for non-signatories to the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as both India and Pakistan are, was considered by the 48-nation group.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nafees Zakaria claimed the outcome was in line with its position, indicating that the decision had gone against India’s wishes. “At the November 11 meeting of the NSG, majority of the members supported a two-step process involving i) agreement on objective and non-discriminatory criteria and ii) consideration of applications membership for non-NPT states, the position that resonated Pakistan’s stance on the issue, vis-à-vis some of member countries’ desire to the contrary,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on the workings of the “closed-door” meeting of the NSG, which works by quiet consensus. However, an official said India would prefer to wait until “more details were known” while adding that it was impossible to comment on Pakistan’s statement as it “was not in the room” during the meeting.

India’s hopes of a membership had been raised after the Seoul meeting in June over the NSG chair’s decision to mandate Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi with working on a consensus amongst members on India’s application. However, the “Grossi process” as it was called faltered after China refused to recognise it.

India, which has repeatedly called China the “one country” blocking its ambitions, then softened its stand, conducting two rounds of talks between China’s nuclear negotiator Wang Qun and India’s Joint Secretary for Disarmament Amandeep Singh Gill on September 13 and October 31.