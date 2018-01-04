NRC a conspiracy to drive Bengalis out of Assam, says Saugata Roy

The issue of the draft National Register of Citizens released by the Assam government found mention in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy claimed the exclusion of over three crore names from the citizens' list was "a conspiracy to drive out Bengalis from Assam."

The name of AIDUF MP Badruddin Ajmal, who represents Assam's Dhubri in Lok Sabha, did not figure in the draft.

"Almost 1.3 crore names have been left out. This is a conspiracy to drive them out. We want that they should be allowed to stay in Assam. They are normal citizens," Mr. Roy said.

Mr. Roy said the Bengal-speaking people living in Assam for generations must be allowed to live on in the State. "The West Bengal Chief Minister has already mentioned this, that this is a conspiracy. The Assam CM is saying they do not have any rights in Assam. This is a very serious matter," he said.

Ahead of the day's proceedings, Trinamool MPs staged a demonstration in front of the Parliament against the exclusions.

In a response to Mr. Roy, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the NRC work was going on under the supervision of the Supreme Court and there was no need for anyone to feel concerned. “Those whose names have been left out can approach a tribunal," he said.

The first draft of an updated National Register of Citizens released at the midnight of December 31 listed 1.90 crore names out of the 3.29 crore applicants.

Assam is the only State that prepares an NRC.