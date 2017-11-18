Now Trinamool turns to cows ahead of panchayat polls

more-in

In an apparent bid to counter the BJP, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has unveiled a fresh strategy with the cow at its centre. The government will distribute cows to households in rural areas ahead of the panchayat polls.

State’s Minister of Animal Resources Development Swapan Debnath said the scheme had nothing to do with politics and rural elections but was aimed at increasing the “production of milk” in the State.

“The sole purpose of distributing cows is increasing the milk production in the State. It has to be kept in mind that we will distribute heifers (young cows) which will not only boost milk production but will also increase the income of rural self-help groups,” Mr. Debnath told The Hindu. Initially the government will distribute more than 1,000 cows across the State, the Minister said.

While the Minister did not specify a date or district from where the project will be rolled out, TMC sources said that it’s likely to be kicked off from Birbhum, where BJP and TMC cadre often get into serious confrontation.

A section of TMC however, leaders told The Hindu that the scheme was “to counter politics of polarisation” of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “It is not only to counter BJP and RSS’ politics of polarisation, but also to consolidate the Hindu vote base,” said a TMC party official, who left the BJP to join TMC in 2016.

Opposition parties have dubbed the move “vote bank politics”.

“It shows nothing but the political bankruptcy of the TMC, said Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Polit Bureau member and MP Md. Salim. “Now it has no other option but to make an issue out of cow,” he added.

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “it is damage control tactics” of TMC as its politics of appeasement “had alienated people of the State.”