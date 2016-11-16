Jan Dhan accounts too are under scanner after spurt in deposits were reported

The government on Tuesday asked banks to start using indelible ink to mark and identify persons who exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes upto Rs 4,500 to ensure that the facility isn’t used multiple times, even as people continued to queue up for cash to meet their daily needs at banks and ATMs across the country.

A small mark of indelible ink, used during elections to prevent multiple voting, will be put on the right hand finger of persons exchanging the recalled currency notes.

A top official said freshly minted notes of Rs. 100 denomination will start reaching banks soon to ease the lack of change for the new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes that is impeding day-to-day transactions, a full week after the government launched its demonetisation attack on black money.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, meanwhile, asserted that the Centre was fully prepared for the impact of the exercise and was working for ‘effective currency management’ even as officials sought to manage the fallout.

“There is no reason to panic,” Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said.

“There are enough currency notes with banks and in the system. The situation will be continuously monitored… both the supply of cash and of essential commodities.” The government has also asked religious institutions, which receive donations in smaller denomination notes, to deposit these notes in bank accounts to increase their supply in circulation, Mr. Das added.

Both the Reserve Bank of India and the government emphasised that the facility to exchange Rs. 4,500 worth of old notes was a one-time opportunity and not a daily limit to clear any confusion that may have arisen in the matter owing to the language of the notification.

“To prevent such misuse, we have decided that the branches will resort to indelible ink marks for currency exchanges,” said Mr. Das.

An RBI official said, “This was meant to help people tide over their immediate cash needs. For the rest, you have to use the withdrawal facility.”

Jan Dhan accounts under scanner

Any ‘spurt’ in deposits in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts will be probed to clamp down on their misuse to launder money, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday after the second review of the demonetisation.

“Information has been received that there is a sudden spurt in the quantum of deposits in several Jan Dhan accounts,” an official release said. Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said any deposit exceeding Rs. 50,000 into these accounts would be scrutinised.