Online lodging system developed to encourage children to speak out about sexual abuse

The Maharashtra government has asked schools to circulate information about an online complaint lodging system developed by the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights against child sexual abuse. On the website of www.ncpcr.gov.in, the government has started a POCSO e-box, which could be clicked to lodge a direct complaint about abuse.

A child need not explain what she/he went through. The task has been made simple by just clicking one of the pictures on the site, to express the kind of abuse faced.

The idea is to reach out to every child victim of sexual abuse and extend help under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and ensure that the abuse does not continue, the State said in its government resolution.

The initiative was started to encourage children to open up as it was found that most offenders were close relatives or acquaintances.