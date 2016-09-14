A day after the ruling JD(U) appealed to its alliance partner RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to rein in his party leaders from making uncalled for statements against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Prasad said former MP Mohd. Shahabuddin merely said Lalu Prasad was his leader.

“There was nothing wrong in what Shahabuddin said…he only said Lalu Prasad is his leader…but I’ll ask all alliance leaders not to make unnecessary statements…Nitish Kumar is the leader of the Grand Alliance”, Mr. Prasad told journalists soon after coming to Patna from Delhi on Tuesday.

Asked about senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s support to Mohd. Shahabuddin’s alleged remarks that Mr. Kumar became CM because of circumstances, Mr. Prasad said, “I don't know why he keeps issuing statements despite me advising him repeatedly not to do so.”

Mr. Prasad also said that all was fine in the Grand Alliance and blamed the media for creating differences.

However, after Mr. Shahabuddin and Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, another senior RJD leader and former Minister, MAA Fatmi, reiterated their stand saying, “Lalu Prasad is our leader while Nitish Kumar is only leader of the Assembly.”

A senior party leader told The Hindu that many more RJD leaders would soon come out to support what Mr. Shahabuddin said. “Most of us believe that Nitish Kumar is the leader of the grand alliance, his party JD(U) and leader of the House but, our leader is only Lalu Prasad Yadav…there is nothing wrong in this statement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress came out in support of Mr. Nitish Kumar.

“If there is a problem with Nitish Kumar as leader of the Grand Alliance or the Chief Minister, the RJD is free to leave the alliance,” said State Congress president and Education Minister Ashok Chaudhury.

The Congress is the third partner of the ruling Grand Alliance with 27 seats in the Assembly. In the 243-strong Assembly the JD(U) has 72 seats, while the RJD has 80.