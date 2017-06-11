Not interested in second term as A-G, says Rohatgi

more-in

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, whose three-year tenure will end on June 19, has asked the government not to consider him for reappointment to the post.

Mr. Rohatgi told PTI that he had written to the government conveying his wish to discontinue as Attorney General and return to private practice.

He said the extension given to him by the government earlier this month was “ad hoc”, till further orders, as it was done when the Prime Minister was on a visit to Russia. “So, the government has to take a call on my decision,” he said.

‘Good relationship’

Mr. Rohatgi said that he maintained a “good relationship” with the government and would come to its aid as and when required.

He said he was appointed by the Narendra Modi government after it came to power in May 2014 and he has served his term to his full satisfaction.

He said he considers this duration as the top law officer enough and does not want to be considered for reappointment.

“I have conveyed to the government last month that I don’t wish to seek re-appointment. I consider the three-year term enough and I had also served the previous BJP government for five years. I would like to return to private practice,” Mr. Rohatgi said. He clarified that his letter conveying his decision should not be considered as resignation.