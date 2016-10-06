The northern Army commander’s visit to Uri sector comes on a day when troops foiled three infiltration bids along the LoC

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army’s Northern Command, Lt. General D.S. Hooda, on Thursday reviewed measures to thwart any “misadventure” from across the Line of control (LoC) besides maintaining “pressure” on terror groups operating in Kashmir.

“The Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda, accompanied by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Satish Dua, visited the frontier area of Uri and reviewed security with the local commanders. He took stock of all measures taken by the Army to beat back any misadventure from across,” a defence spokesman said.

The visit of the northern Army commander to Uri sector comes on a day when troops foiled three infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC), killing a militant in Naugam sector.

Three more militants were gunned down in the hinterland in Kupwara district.

“During his interaction with officers and men on ground, Lt. Gen. Hooda conveyed his compliments for their high levels of operational preparedness, vigil and morale and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality,” the spokesman said.

He said the Army commander also complimented the troops operating in the hinterland for their professionalism in foiling the terror attack in Baramulla on October 3 and in Thursday’s operation in Langate, Kupwara in which three Pakistani terrorists were killed.

The spokesman said, both the senior officers later visited Awantipura-based Victor Force Headquarters in south Kashmir where Lt. Gen. Hooda was briefed by the Kilo and Victor Force Commanders on the security situation in the Valley.

“The Army commander urged sustaining the pressure on terrorist groups operating in the valley and also to continue with the humanitarian initiatives to help the civil administration in alleviating the problems of the people,” the spokesman said.