Assam Finance Minister and convenor of the NDA's northeastern off shoot, the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the time had come for a gradual withdrawal of the Army from anti-insurgency duties.

He spoke to The Hindu on the sidelines of the India Ideas Conclave organised by the India Foundation in Goa. “There are tensions at the border, and the Army is needed in different kinds of deployment, we need to undertake police reforms and get them to do their job,” he said.

“The northeastern States should put forward a road map in the next five years along with the Centre and the Army to do this. We are mindful of the role of the Army in fighting insurgency, and the sacrifices made by the fighting men. It is however not their job, and the local police should be doing this,” he said.

“Training of the local police and reforms in their procedures will automatically lead to this I feel,” he said. Among the northeastern States, he said, Assam and Manipur were ripe for such a withdrawal. The BJP is aggressively pitching itself in Manipur and this could be an election issue.

He did not specifically comment on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), but said that a five-year time frame for the training of local police and a plan for withdrawal of Army was perhaps required.