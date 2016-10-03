Her son, now campaigning in India for the cause of motherland, unaware of the reason

Sending out a negative signal about its support to the Baloch freedom movement, the Government of India has denied visa to prominent Baloch nationalist leader Naela Quadri Baloch.

The denial of visa to the Kabul-based activist has prevented her from travelling to India for a media gathering where she was to be the lead speaker.

“She applied for the visa in Kabul and was supposed to travel to India. But we are unaware why she could not get it on time,” said Mazdak Dilshad Baloch, her son, and a leading figure of Free Balochistan, who is at present campaigning in India for the Baloch cause.

Professor Baloch was scheduled to address the media outreach and also travel to various locations to spread awareness regarding alleged human rights abuse by the Pakistani military in Balochistan. Visa denial to Prof. Baloch has drawn attention, especially since she has visited India recently. During her visit to India in May, Ms. Baloch spoke widely.

Mr. Mazdak Dilshad Baloch will travel to Gujarat where a large Baloch community resides and will seek support of the Baloch community based in India for the nationalist movement in Balochistan.

Prof. Baloch has been a strong opponent of the ongoing CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) project which is aimed at connecting Balochistan’s Gwadar port with western China.

Veteran diplomats have compared the visa denial to Prof. Baloch to the Dolkun Isa case. In April, Germany-based Uighur dissident, Dolkun Isa was similarly denied visa before he could attend an event in Dharamsala. Mr. Isa later blamed China for India’s denial of visa.

The denial of visa to Prof. Baloch has also highlighted India’s silence on granting of political asylum to Baloch leader Brahumdagh Bugti. During the weekend, Mr. Bugti said India was yet to respond to his request.

Despite the visa denial and delay of Mr. Bugti’s application, Mr. Mazdak Dilshad Baloch hopes that a large number of Balochistan leaders will soon be getting asylum in Delhi.

“We hope that the Baloch government in exile will be set up within a year,” Mr. Baloch said.