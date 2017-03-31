No time to hear Ayodhya appeals now: SC

A file photo of pillars and slabs for the proposed Ram temple kept at a workshop in Ayodhya.

Chief Justice of India Justice J.S. Khehar told BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday that they did not have the time to hear the pending Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suits appeals.

“At the moment we do not have the time. We can’t have you,” Justice Khehar, who was sitting in combination with Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, told Dr. Swamy.

On March 21, the Chief Justice, in a similar mentioning made by Dr. Swamy for the court to fix an early date to hear the appeals, had orally suggested an out-of-court rapprochement among rival parties in the 68-year-old dispute. The Chief Justice had advised peace negotiations instead of a pitched court battle.

“We thought you were a party in the case. It was from the Press we learnt that you are not,” Justice Khehar explained his oral comments made during the March 21 mentioning hour.

Dr. Swamy said he was here on the larger question of law. “My faith has been affected by not being able to pray at the site. I am not interested in the property... I am interested that the temple should be there,” the MP submitted.

On March 22 last year, a Bench led by then Chief Justice T.S. Thakur had said that Dr. Swamy’s plea to “re-build” the Ram temple would be sent to the appropriate Bench dealing with the Ramjanmabhoomi title dispute appeals. At that time, the Supreme Court had said that the case would be tagged with the appeals and heard in due course.

“We don’t have the time right now,” CJI Khehar repeated to Dr. Swamy.

Counsel’s complaint

One of the lawyers for the original appellants in the title suits complained that Dr. Swamy had not given them prior notice before mentioning the matter to the court last time on March 21.

On that day, Chief Justice Khehar had asked Dr. Swamy to consult the litigating parties about appointing a negotiator for an out-of-court settlement and report back on March 31.

“You [Dr. Swamy] must make fresh attempts to arrive at a consensual decision. If required, you must choose a mediator to end the dispute. If the parties want me [CJI] to sit with mediators chosen by both the sides for negotiations, I am ready,” the CJI had offered.

The dispute, which has seen much tension and violence over the past decades, debated in courts since the 1950s. On September 2010, a three-judge Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court held that Hindus have the right to the makeshift temple under the central dome of the Babri Masjid. The High Court ruled in favour of a three-part division of the disputed 2.77 acre area among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla at the disputed site. The Bench had relied on Hindu faith, belief and folklore.

Pending for six years

The Sunni Waqf Board and other parties filed their appeals in the Supreme Court against the 2010 judgment. The appeals have remained pending in the court for the past six years.