No stand-off in Arunachal, says Army

Indian army soldiers keep watch at the Indo-China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh. File photo. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Denying reports of a standoff with China at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh, Army sources on Wednesday stated that a group of Chinese civilians were prevented from building a road on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week.

“There is no face-off at the site. In the whole incident, there was no direct contact between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA),” an Army source said. Last week, a group of Chinese were undertaking track alignment activity about 1 km inside the LAC at Tuting.

Locals alerted ITBP

This was noticed by some locals who alerted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who informed the Army. On December 28, a joint team of the Army and the ITBP stopped the civilians and explained to them they were in Indian territory, following which they left.

Meanwhile, China reiterated that it did not recognise Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India.

China did not confirm whether Chinese troops had recently entered the border State with road construction machinery.

Meanwhile the Army source said the Chinese civilians left behind some civil construction equipment including two excavators. Some security personnel are currently at the site. “The equipment has to be returned,” the source said.

In all, there are a few hundred soldiers in the general area. The Chinese do not have any troops close to the LAC. Tuting area is near the Siang river and officials said there are no differences of perception on the alignment of the LAC between the two countries in this area.

“The issue is being resolved through the established coordination mechanism between the two countries,” another Army source said.

There are regular transgressions across the LAC by China.