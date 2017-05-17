No special treatment in jail: Bhujbal

more-in

Maharashtra Additional Director General of Prisons Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay has initiated an enquiry into the alleged preferential treatment meted out to former Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal in the Arthur Road Jail. The move was made on the basis of a letter written by social activist and former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party Anjali Damania on May 16.

On Wednesday, talking to The Hindu, Mr. Upadhyay said: “An enquiry has been ordered under Deputy Inspector General Prisons Swati Sathe which will take a minimum of 15 days. Only then will we come to know what is true and what is an allegation.”

The Bhujbals, however, issued a statement saying there are cameras in the barracks and corridors of the prison and the footage can be verified to prove that the allegations were baseless and planted.

On May 16, Ms. Damania wrote a letter to Mr. Upadhyay saying, “Preferential treatment is given to Shri Chhagan Bhujbal and Shri Sameer Bhujbal in Arthur Road Jail, which included a 5 feet television where he was watching Hindi movies, favourite food being provided (Chicken Masala), fruits every 2 hours and also that Shri Sameer Bhujbal was provided vodka, which was sneaked into the Arthur Road Jail through coconut water. I was also told that Sameer was allowed to talk for 3 hours in the morning and in the evening in a special place allocated to him. The mobile jammer of Arthur road was also snapped. After my complaints, Shri Joshi of Vigilance was deputed by you who also happened to do favours to Shri Bhujbal, asking him if he wanted some books to read.”