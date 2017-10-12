National

No plan to let women in shakhas: RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya said on Thursday that the organisation had no plan to open its shakhas (units) to women. “Deliberately concocted baseless reports appeared in some media that RSS will consider entry of women in shakhas. What Dr. Vaidya said was that RSS works with men only in shakhas and through them we connect with their families,” the RSS’ Twitter handle rss.org tweeted.

Dr. Vaidya told The Hindu that some news organisations had misreported that the Sangh was thinking of permitting women to attend shakhas.

“I never said any such thing. So that unnecessarily misleading reports are not published, we decided to set the record straight,” Dr. Vaidya said.

