No other project in the world has faced so many hurdles: Modi on Sardar Sarovar Dam

We specially remember two people today, Sardar Patel and Dr. Ambedkar, who as Minister gave great emphasis to irrigation & waterways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after inaugurating the Sardar Sarovar Dam, in Gujarat on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Narmada Dam project to the nation on his birthday, calling it Gujarat’s lifeline, which has been completed despite many hurdles. Many people had “conspired” to stop it so that Gujarat did not make progress, he said.

Inaugurating the dam for which the foundation stone was laid by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi recalled the contribution of Sardar Patel, in whose memory the project has been named, and also Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who had propagated the benefits of irrigation. There was, however, no mention of Nehru in the Prime Minister’s speech at Dabhoi, 55 km from the dam site in Vadodara.

The Narmada dam is the second biggest in the world after the Grand Coulee Dam in the United States and has faced many hurdles, including the World Bank’s refusal to fund it on grounds of environmental damage and displacement of tribals in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“No other project in the world has faced such hurdles as the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river. But we were determined to complete the project. Many false allegations were hurled on us. Many people conspired to stop this project. But we were determined not to make it a political battle,” Mr. Modi said.

However, though the dam has been completed in the Narmada district of south Gujarat, the massive and sprawling canal network remains woefully incomplete. Its potential benefits to the farmers will, therefore, not be realised for many years, till the canal network is in place.

“So far, 50% of the canal network is yet to be built. The main canal and all branch canals have been built but distributary and field channels will take years to be completed,” said a former IAS officer, who was managing director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigal Ltd (SSNNL).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a bow and arrow by a group of tribals during a public meeting in Dabhoi, after inauguration of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, in Gujarat on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

On Sunday, Mr. Modi said that with the completion of the dam, Gujarat will see a green revolution as farmers in the parched north Gujarat and Saurashtra regions will get irrigation benefits.

The dam’s inauguration just ahead of the Assembly polls in the State is seen as the ruling party’s attempt to derive political mileage during the polls later this year.

“Why have the canals have not been completed by the BJP government in its 22-year rule [in the State]? Today, water reaches only 3 lakh hectares out of the planned irrigation of 19 lakh hectares. Will the BJP government take responsibility for this and apologise to the farmers of Gujarat?” asked Congress leader Shaktisinh Gihil, calling the dam dedication event Mr. Modi’s campaign rally.

PTI adds...

“A massive misinformation campaign was launched against the project. The World Bank which had earlier agreed to fund the project, refused to give loan for it, raising environmental concerns. But, with or without the World Bank, we completed the massive project on our own,” PM Modi said during his speech at Dabhoi.

Mr. Modi said the construction of this dam was an engineering marvel and every engineering student should study it.

Noting that shortage of water was a major factor in slowing the pace of development, Mr. Modi said the project will also help take water from the dam to the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat to fulfil the water needs of BSF soldiers, besides benefitting states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

He said he was delighted to dedicate the dam to the nation on his birthday and thanked the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis and Rajasthan’s Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Modi said had the two leaders lived longer, the dam would have been completed in the 60s and 70s itself, boosting the economy and combating the problems of drought and floods.

Nearly 56 years after its foundation was laid, the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which was mired in controversies and faced stiff opposition from affected villagers, became a reality on September 17 after Mr. Modi unveiled the plaque to launch it.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had performed a puja at the site in Kevadia area of the Narmada district.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.