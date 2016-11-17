Says he does not have "much to say" on Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election

Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates said on Thursday that he had “no opinion” on the Narendra Modi government’s November 8 decision to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from circulation.

When asked by The Hindu about comments published in a newspaper that he had come out in support of Mr. Modi’s announcement, Mr. Gates came out with a “no opinion” response.

Mr. Gates, however, predicted that India would go digital very rapidly and pointed to countries like Kenya, where his foundation has worked.

When pointed out that India was a cash-dependent economy, Mr. Gates responded: “That’s true”. He also felt that the Aadhaar, or India’s identity card system, was a “fantastic thing.”

On Trump

In response to another question from The Hindu, Mr. Gates remarked that he didn’t have “much to say” on the election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

“We work with any President, any Chief Minister, any Prime Minister,” he stated.