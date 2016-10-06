“No one had doubted bravery of our forces ever, but for the first time recently some people are doubting,” the Defence Minister said

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday questioned the “loyalty” of those who doubted the Army and sought proof of surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) even as he made it clear that there is no need to give out any video of the operation.

Describing the cross-LoC operation as “100 per cent perfect surgical strike,” he said the borders of the country are secure under the Narendra Modi government.

However, he warned that one has to remain vigilant against “certain elements” who don’t owe their loyalty to the country completely.

Highlighting the news report of CNN News18 in which a Pakistani police officer has admitted that surgical strikes did happen, Mr. Parrikar said, “There is now no more reason to release video or to give any proof.”

Mr. Parrikar, who was speaking at a BJP-organised public meeting, said that many ex-servicemen have shown willingness to fight on the border if required.

“Some ex-servicemen wrote to me and said that they are ready to fight on the border if need arises. I salute them,” the Minister said, adding, “Our nation carries the heart and courage to carry this task out.”

He also said that the forces and citizens will have to be vigilant against “frustrated” terrorists who will try and attack because of the shame they have been put to as a result of the surgical strikes.