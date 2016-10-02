Says Islamabad cannot deal with New Delhi on its own and that is why it is pleading to world powers.

There is no need for third party intervention to resolve issues between India and Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

“Pakistan knows that it cannot deal with India on its own strength and that is why it is pleading to world powers. India cannot allow this to happen. India is firm on its stand that no such mediation should be allowed,” he told mediapersons on Saturday during his visit here.

Mr. Kohli presided over the 98th annual meeting of Federation of Gujarat Industries here.

We want comprehensive ties

“India is for comprehensive relationship with the neighbouring country and wants Pakistan to stop supporting, abetting, sheltering terrorists and allowing to use their land for conducting terrorist attacks on Indian soil,” he said.

Describing the Indian Army’s “surgical strike” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from across the border as a pre-emptive action, the BJP leader said, “We are proud of the Indian Army and thank them for conducting a successful operation.”

He asserted that the Narendra Modi-government will take whatever steps needed to keep the country secure.

On silence of Hurriyat

To a question on the silence of Hurriyat leaders on the Army’s surgical strike across the Line of Control, Mr. Kohli said those who have been keeping quiet will have to make their stand clear on the issue of terrorism.

“India is capable of repelling all forces that subvert peace in the region,” he stressed.

After the Army’s surgical strike, the Centre approached diplomats of several countries and they have supported the global concern on terrorism raised by the Modi government, Mr. Kohli said.