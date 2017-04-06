No finality on Saifullah: Rajnath

more-in

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Wednesday that he had never said that Saifullah, a Kanpur resident who was killed in an encounter with the police in Lucknow last month for alleged terror activities, was associated with the Islamic State (IS).

He said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was still investigating the Ujjain-Bhopal train blast case, and some people had come to the conclusion that the accused belonged to the IS on the basis of the materials recovered from his house.

Huge haul

A large amount of arms and ammunition and a hand-painted signature black flag of the IS were recovered.

Saifullah was killed in a gunfight with the Uttar Pradesh police on March 7, after three of his associates were arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly planting a bomb on a train at the Bhopal station.

After claiming that the module had links to the IS-Khorasan in Afghanistan, the Uttar Pradesh police retracted its statement, saying the group was “self-radicalised and inspired by the IS”.

In his earlier statement to Parliament, Mr. Singh did not mention the name of the IS or any other terror outfit, but called Saifullah a “suspected terrorist”.

80 arrests

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said 80 persons suspected to have been influenced by the IS ideology had been held in the country, but there was no input to suggest that the IS had established a base in India.

Congress member Digvijay Singh said a U.S.-based intelligence website, Site Intel, claimed that Saifullah was linked to the IS, and he wanted to know the government’s position.

The Home Minister replied: “I have never said Saifullah was linked to the IS. At that time, based on the items recovered from Saifullah’s house, some people concluded that they could have been associated with the IS, but the NIA is still investigating and we should wait for the probe to get over.”

He said it was suspected that 22 people had left the country from Kerala to join the IS in Afghanistan. The government worked to get the red notices issued from the Interpol for 16 of them. Such an action had not been taken for the women and children among them, he said.

Eight persons were injured in the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near the Jabdi station.