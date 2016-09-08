India on Thursday made it clear that no decision to ratify the Paris climate change agreement has been taken so far as its domestic processes in this regard were still underway.

“Government has made no decision as yet on ratifying the Paris Agreement. Domestic processes in this regard are still underway. A decision will be taken only when they are completed,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

His remarks came amidst reports quoting the White House as saying that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pledged to formally join the Paris climate change agreement this year, a potentially major step toward the pact entering into force.

The report came after Mr. Modi’s meeting with President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

During the Paris climate meet last year, more than 190 nations had agreed on setting ambitious goals for capping global warming and funnelling trillions of dollars to poor countries facing climate catastrophe. The pact will come into force after it is ratified by at least 55 countries that account for 55 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

While Western countries, including the U.S., has been supporting an early ratification of the pact, India has been seeking more time to complete its national processes as it fears that any hasty decision may impact its developmental projects.