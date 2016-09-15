The issue will be resolved soon, says party MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

Amid the ongoing tug of war between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle, State Cabinet Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav, senior party leader and cousin of party supremo Mulayam Singh Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday said the there is no crisis in the Samajwadi Party.

“The party leadership made a mistake, though not deliberately, by removing Akhilesh Yadav as UP SP chief. Akhilesh’s removal led to misunderstanding”, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Mr. Ram Gopal Yadav expressed the hope that the matter would be resolved at the earliest.

Earlier on Wednesday, While Mr. Shivpal Yadav had a meeting with Mr. Mulayam which lasted over three hours, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav cancelled all official programmes in Lucknow.