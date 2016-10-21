The government on Thursday clarified that Pakistani artists remain free to perform in the Indian entertainment industry as there is no “blanket ban” against them.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the creative space is open in India for Pakistan nationals even as Pakistan is set to ban Indian TV channels and radio stations from October 21.

“As far as the government of India is concerned, there is certainly no blanket ban on the Pakistani artists. Due to the prevailing atmosphere, security situation and sentiment of local organisers, we will do so [evaluate] on a case to case basis,” said Vikas Swarup, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.

Mr. Swarup emphasised that India’s policy on allowing Pakistani artists remains unchanged and described Pakistan’s planned ban on Indian TV and radio stations as, “unfortunate.”

“We do not have such bans. Pakistani programmes and series can be viewed in several channels. According to me, it [Pakistani decision to ban] reflects lack of self-confidence,” he said responding to a question on Pakistan’s decision to ban Indian TV and radio which will come into effect on October 21.

The MEA’s reiteration of the official policy is significant as the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have been campaigning to stop release of films featuring Pakistani artists due to tension in India-Pak. ties since September 18 Uri attack and the surgical strike against terror launch pads along the line of control.

The ban on Indian TV and radio channels in Pakistan was declared by the Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Wednesday and will include the DTH services.

The MEA however maintained that its policy to highlight Pakistan as a supporter of terror-tactics remains on track. “We are all aware, in our region, which country is the epicentre of terrorism,” the Spokesperson said.