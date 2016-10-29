LOOKING AHEAD: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav releasing instruction books during the launch of a development scheme in Patna on Friday.

The Chief Minister plans to review development programmes from Nov. 9

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he would undertake Nischay Yatra (journey of resolution) across the State from November 9 to review his government’s development programmes under ‘Saat Nischay’ (Seven Resolutions) plan and also to see the impact of prohibition in the rural areas.

“I will get feedback on how the government is functioning and how the development programmes under Seven Resolutions are being implemented, and also to see the impact of prohibition in villages,” said Mr. Kumar.

He said that he always liked to undertake such journeys to rural areas as it provided him “new ideas and ground-level feedback.” “I never enjoy life in Patna and Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also said that there should be an effort to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties in Uttar Pradesh but that he had not received any invitation to participate in any specific programme in U.P. Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has reportedly invited all like-minded Socialist leaders to participate in the party’s silver jubilee foundation day programme in Lucknow on November 5.