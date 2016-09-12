Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday countered former RJD MP and criminal-turned-politician Shahabuddin’s swipe at him, saying the people of Bihar had given the mandate to him and asked the media “not to waste time and space by giving mileage to such people”.

“People of Bihar know whom they have given their support and mandate,” Mr. Kumar told the media here. Soon after he walked out of Bhagalpur Central Jail on Saturday, Mr. Shahabuddin claimed that his leader was RJD’s Lalu Prasad and not Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.