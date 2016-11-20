"CM has cancelled the function to release report card of the government today on completion of one year in office," a statement from Information and Public Relations Department said.

In the wake of the Uttar Pradesh train derailment tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today cancelled a function to release a report card of his government on completion of one year in office and expressed grief over the mishap that claimed 96 lives and left 226 injured.

In his condolence message, Mr. Kumar described the mishap of the Indore—Patna express as sad and expressed deep grief over the casaulties, praying to the almighty to provide strength to families of the bereaved to cope with the tragedy.

The CM ordered cancellation of the state function to release the annual report card of his government marking completion of one year in office.

“CM has cancelled the function to release report card of the government today on completion of one year in office,” a statement from Information and Public Relations Department said.

All preparations had been made for the function and several officials and journalists had also arrived at the venue, but had to return the cancellation.

The mishap took place in Kanpur Dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

On assuming office in 2005, Mr. Kumar had started a practice of giving an account of developmental work of his government every year in the shape of an annual report card.

Sunday was the date of issuance of the first report card of grand secular alliance government comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress in Bihar headed by Mr. Kumar.