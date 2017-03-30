Nigeria summons Indian envoy, protests racist attack on its citizens

more-in

The attack on African nationals took a diplomatic turn on Thursday after Nigeria summoned the Indian envoy demanding immediate action against those who were part of the mob attack that took place on March 27 in Greater Noida.

News reports from Lagos suggested that Nigeria has registered that its nationals were repeatedly targeted in apparent racist attacks and that the perpetrators of the latest attack should be arrested and prosecuted.

Reports said that Indian High Commissioner Nagabhushana Reddy was summoned by senior diplomat Olushola Enikanolaiye to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria where he was asked to explain the incident in which four Nigerian nationals were beaten up by a mob after a local boy was found dead because of alleged drug overdose.

Mr Enikanolaiye demanded that the perpetrators of the attack must get punishment so that future attackers are deterred from carrying out similar assaults.

“And we want to see diligent prosecution so that it would serve as a deterrent to those who think they can take laws into their hands and harass students who are going about their studies. That is why we felt we should register our concern to you on this occasion, and to please ask your government to take effective measures that this does not occur again,” Mr Enikaolaiye was quoted as saying by a Nigerian news outlet.

Mr Reddy responded by citing India’s condemnation of the incident and said that the attack was “deplorable”.

This is the second time in less than a year that attacks on African nationals in India has become a diplomatic problem for New Delhi. Last year African diplomats threatened a boycott of official celebrations after a Congolese national was killed in Delhi.