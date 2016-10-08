It will secure DNA samples of three terrorists who were killed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a case to probe the conspiracy behind the unsuccessful attack on an Army installation in Kupwara, where three terrorists were killed by the alert troops.

An NIA team was at the spot taking over the evidence collected by the army, besides the bodies of the three terrorists killed after a fierce encounter at north Kashmir’s Langate, 82 km from Srinagar. The NIA would be also securing the DNA samples of the three terrorists who were killed after nearly a five-hour gunbattle with the troops. The central probe agency has been handed over three Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, mobile phones, map and matrix sheets (used for sending coded messages) recovered from the killed terrorists and would be sending it for technological evaluation.

Besides these, the Army had recovered three AK rifles, three under barrel grenade launchers, a number of magazines, significant rounds of bullets, four walkie-talkie sets, dry fruits and medicines.

“The medicines which have been recovered from all three terrorists has Pakistani marking. This ascertains that all the three were Pakistani terrorists,” a senior army official said on Thursday after the attack was over.

Thursday’s unsuccessful attack came a three weeks after terrorists had stormed an Army camp on September 18 in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.