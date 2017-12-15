National

NGT bans plastic items in Haridwar, Rishikesh

An aerial view of Haridwar city in Uttarakhand.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

more-in

The Green Tribunal also imposed ₹ 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday imposed a complete ban on plastic items like carry bags, plates and cutlery in towns located on the banks of the River Ganga like Haridwar and Rishikesh.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture and storage of such items till Uttarkashi.

The Green Tribunal also imposed ₹ 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too.

The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas causing pollution to the river.

The Green Panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist M C Mehta.

Post a Comment
More In National
environmental pollution
environmental cleanup
environmental issues
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2017 8:47:08 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ngt-bans-plastic-items-in-haridwar-rishikesh/article21670583.ece

© The Hindu