New NDRF base in Delhi to combat bio, nuclear attacks

Battle-ready: A demo by NDRF personnel on ways to tackle dangerous threats, in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: . ; V_RAJU. -

more-in

An elite NDRF team equipped with nuclear and biological combat gear has been positioned in the national capital to quickly respond to dangerous threats.

Keeping in view the disaster vulnerability profile and high seismic activity in and around Delhi, another special team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in 24x7 operational readiness, has been based in South West Delhi’s R K Puram area. The 45-member team will respond to any disaster like earthquake or big accident that takes place in Delhi.

A third team to combat chemical or radiological leakage or attack incidents has also been based at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Senior Home Ministry and NDRF officials said a small team of about 30 personnel equipped with special gears to deal with Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies was stationed near the India Gate area sometime back.

Till now, the NDRF base in sector-19 in neighbouring Ghaziabad was tasked with the responsibility of the Delhi area.