In the interest of transparency, the government has released an interactive dashboard of all Padma awardees from 1954-2016. The new platform puts a lot of things into perspective and provides over 62 years of data in a nutshell.

The Padma awards, which are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, are divided into three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Previously, the data was available as a document on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs but this feature enables users to understand, explore and analyse a total of 4,329 awardees till date.

One can navigate across several categories with a simple search which covers all bases across year, field and place.

What would otherwise take either a complicated process of data extractions is now very simplified. In a cursory glance, one can easily obtain information such as these:

Half of all awards have been to people from these four states (adds up to 51%)

Delhi 797 18.41% Maharashtra 756 17.46% Tamil Nadu 391 9.03% Uttar Pradesh 295 6.81%

Who gets the awards?

Awards by category over years. Size of bubble corresponds to number of awards.

Eg: Look at the purple bubble in 1970s. 52 civil servants won Padma Awards in 1972.

The nomination process for the civilian awards can also be done online now by providing the Aadhaar number. There is also a category for self-nomination.

(with inputs from Samarth Bansal)