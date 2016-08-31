Asli Tarakki (real development), if successful, will be replicated in other States. —Photo: T. Singaravelou

450 young men and women have been selected as "lead motivators" to spread awareness on PM Modi’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission.

Aimed at sanitising six cities of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Ministry of Urban Development is coming up with a new campaign named ‘Asli Tarakki’ (real development), which will be replicated in other States if it succeeds.

About 450 young men and women with “communication skills and leadership qualities” have been selected as “lead motivators” to spread awareness on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission.

An MoU was signed by the Nehru Yuvak Kendra (NYK) in the presence of Minister of Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu. “As per the MoU, NYK will deploy 50 enthusiastic and motivated youth experienced in public speaking for 52 days in each of the five municipal areas of Delhi [New Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi and Delhi Cantonment], Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida for a mass awareness movement for successful implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission,” the Ministry spokesperson said in a press statement.

A two-day orientation workshop, followed by “further training”, will be held for volunteers to fire up the campaigns through “elocution, cultural performances and nukkad nataks.”

Impressed by the features of the campaign, Mr. Naidu asked the officials and NYK to “ensure its success” so that it could be emulated by other States.