Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod falsely claimed they summited Everest

Nepal on Monday barred Maharashtra police couple Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod from entering the country for 10 years for falsely claiming that they summited Mount Everest in May.

Early in July, the Nepal government ordered a thorough investigation to check the veracity of the Rathods’ claimsin the face of mounting clamour by fellow mountaineers that the duo had faked their ostensibly gruelling ascent to the top of the 8,848-metre summit.

The Pune police, too, conducted a probe and recorded the statements of the couple and fellow mountaineers.

Incidentally, the Rathods have not reported for duty at the Shivajinagar police station — where they are posted — for more than a month even as the departmental enquiry against them is in progress.

“The result of the Nepal government’s probe confirms that they lied all the way. Needless to say, this affair has been most unfortunate and has blemished the image of the Pune police force, bringing dishonour in its wake,” said Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, adding that their disappearance only confirmed their guilt. “I will take action once I get a full report of the internal inquiry against them. While they had recorded their statements, they have vanished since then.”

The Commissioner said the city police have not received any letter from the Nepal government.

While the police remained vague about the kind of penalty awaiting the couple, senior officials said the two would find their avenues for advancement blocked and their increments halted.

On June 5, the Rathods held a press conference where they claimed they were the first Indian couple and first security personnel couple to scale Mt. Everest on May 23.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Nepal tourism department has blacklisted the two Sherpa guides, Furba and Fursemba, for allegedly abetting the falsehood perpetrated by the Rathods.