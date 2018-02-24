NEET: SC rejects plea on age limit

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to intervene in a group of petitions seeking to quash a notification fixing the age limit of 30 years for candidates belonging to the reserved category appearing in the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test of 2018.

The last date for applying for NEET is March 9, 2018.

The CBSE had imposed the age limit on the basis of a notification issued by the Medical Council of India on January 22, 2018, amending its Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997.

A Bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao, however, dismissed the petitions but gave the petitioners liberty to approach the High Courts concerned.

Advocate Mukund P. Unny, appearing on behalf of a student from Kerala named, Jasna Shayla, however submitted that students come from various States and it would be difficult to move the High Courts on time and before March 9. In her petition, Ms. Jasna said the age regulation “directly affects her as her age will go beyond the prescribed limit”.

The petition said the notification imposing the age limit on candidates was violative of the Constitution which guarantees the right to equality before law to every person.