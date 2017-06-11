NEET-like exam for judge posts?

more-in

The government has proposed to the Supreme Court a NEET-like examination to recruit judges to the lower judiciary.

The proposal comes close on the heels of several States, including some ruled by the BJP, opposing the formation of an all-India judicial service, a 60-year-old idea.

There were vacancies of 4,452 judges in subordinate courts as per the figures released on December 31, 2015.

While the sanctioned strength is 20,502, the actual number of judges/judicial officers in subordinate courts is 16,050.

“Adoption of the model followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education for conducting the National- Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [NEET] for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses could also be explored.

“As per the process followed by NEET, the CBSE is responsible for conducting the entrance test, declaration of result and preparation of an all-India rank,” reads a letter written by the Secretary (Justice) in the Law Ministry to the Secretary General, Supreme Court.

The Ministry has suggested various models to the apex court so that vacancies in the subordinate courts are filled up fast.

It also proposed that UPSC can hold an exam to recruit judicial officers.